September 4, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Bills: How much do they cost us and what devices do we no longer know how to give up

Bills: How much do they cost us and what devices do we no longer know how to give up

Karen Hines September 4, 2022 1 min read

In the first eight months of the year, the model family spent The electric bill alone is about 776 eurosbut what devices will Italians never give up? Face.itwith help mUp Research And the Norstatasked a representative sample of the national population, and also calculated How much do these devices weigh on the bill?.

TheThe most popular home appliances by the Italians it turns out that there was washing machine, prefer it 62.7% from respondents, which costs around €90 per year in their bills; Among the devices that consume the most energy, we find A refrigerator that can come at a cost we will 142 EUR the year. air conditioner is under special supervision From the point of view of consumption because, according to an estimate by Facile.it, it can be represented in the invoice up to 232 EUR.

The full order and related costs in the invoice are available at this link: https://www.facile.it/ufficio-stampa/comunicati/bollette-142-euro-per-il-frigo-232-per-il-condizionatore-quanto-consumano-gli-elett applianceicia-ea-quali-non – Abandon mai.html

picture of: Home Appliances_(c) LumenSt_lr

© All Rights Reserved

See also  Elon Musk gives up on buying Twitter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Salvini insists that sanctions should not be imposed on Russia: “Do we maintain them? The EU covers the expenses, otherwise we will have a million unemployed people.”

September 4, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

In 3 seconds the tax authorities are checked

September 4, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

After Retirement You Can Stop Working At 62 It’s All Right: How To Do It

September 3, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

1 min read

Bills: How much do they cost us and what devices do we no longer know how to give up

September 4, 2022 Karen Hines
1 min read

USA shakes hands with Turkey as they win tie-break to fly to quarter-finals – OA Sport

September 4, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

The storm justifies itself (you had better shut up)

September 4, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Sundial 2022 will it be the last change to save energy? Italy decision, exact date »ILMETEO.it

September 4, 2022 Karen Hines