Salvini insists that sanctions should not be imposed on Russia: “Do we maintain them? The EU covers the expenses, otherwise we will have a million unemployed people.”

come back to talk about Sanctions against Russia University Secretary Matteo Salvini. “Do we want to keep the sanctions? Fine, butEurope covers the expenses of companies and families‘, the leader of the Northern League announced, stating his intentions if center right She was going to the government. Salvini was already yesterday attached Penalties that claim that these “They do not harm the punishers but those who are punishedAnd that businessmen were asking him to raise them. According to the former Minister of the Interior, who spoke with A Radio 102.5, Russia will winhundreds of billionsmore because of fines to which it was imposed. Salvini believes that the EU should cover the cost of the economic difficulties of the member states that Salvini attributes to the interventions against He flies. “We voted with all sanctions against Russia. But now one is needed to avoid an economic massacre European shield“I want to win the elections and rule a country alive, otherwise we will have a million unemployed,” explained Salvini. to solve the situation leader league deems it necessary Instant budget difference“It is better to put in 30 billion now than take out 100 billion in December to pay for the cassengrate,” Salvini told the microphones.

