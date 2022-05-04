BigMama: ‘They told me when I was a dirty kid, this is how I became’

BigMama, one of the most interesting emerging rappers on the Italian scene, took to the stage of the historic May Day musical at Piazza San Giovanni in Laterano in Rome.

After honoring Loredana Bertè in a perfect performance of “You are beautiful”, The singer filed an appeal against body shaming, her cry for vengeance and rebellion was for everything she had experienced over the years.: “Fat, you’re a slut, they told me when I was a kid. How sad. Today there’s someone I respect a lot: it’s me and I’m a great pussy.”

The singer, who has been bullied since she was a little girl, admitted: “I became BigMama at the age of 13… I used to be a little girl who was told ‘You’re fat’. And I thought they were right, so I started writing to get rid of the enthusiasm. ” Then he concluded:“Be careful to make fun of people, maybe one day you will find them on May 1st“.

LGBT activist, a young Avellino woman born Mariana Mamouni, moved to Milan in 2019 to focus on her passion for hip-hop, after months spent fighting against herself and days spent giving weight to others’ words today. She is a conscientious and calm woman.

Instagram photos