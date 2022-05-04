The cruise ship The Wonder of the Seas debuted in Europe

T.It’s a wonder the Wonder of the Seas, Royal Caribbean International’s newest ship, has arrived in Barcelona to begin a summer of unforgettable vacations across European seas: in fact, the fifth ship in the revolutionary Oasis Class line, which begins on Sunday 8 May, will The Mediterranean season kicks off with 7-night cruises from Barcelona and Rome. With an unprecedented mix of new and exciting experiences and wonderful classics, Wonder is the perfect place to escape the routine of everyday life, where guests of all ages will have the opportunity to experience unforgettable moments, and sail to inspiring destinations like Florence. Naples, Capri, Provence and Malaga.

Adventures aboard the Wonder will for the first time be organized into eight distinct areas (different thematic areas), with one more than those on the company’s other ships, animated by engaging experiences, entertainment, restaurants, bars and lounge areas to better enjoy the hours of day and night.

In strong evidence are:

• The Suites District: The new eighth district that will welcome Royal Suite guests on the private deck. exclusive coastal restaurant; The enormous Ultimate Family Suite and Lounge, which is spread over two floors, also suitable for a family of 10 and equipped with in-suite slide, cinema area, karaoke and table tennis;

• Mason Jar Southern Restaurant & Bar: A favorite among the more than 40 restaurants, bars and lounge areas at Wonder, the new hotspot, where the best of Southern comfort food meets Royal Caribbean hospitality and creativity. The most distinctive recipes and new interpretations of the great classics are the protagonists of the breakfast, lunch and dinner menu, and late at night the atmosphere is unique with live music, country-style furnishings and an impressive selection of whiskeys and cocktails;

• Wonder Playscape: Even families with kids will find a new outdoor adventure designed for precious fun time. Adults will not run the risk of getting bored and will be able to take part in different types of games or have fun on the sidelines and enjoy the view of the sea, while younger adventurers will encounter submarine-themed slides, climbing walls, interactive touch functions, puzzles and more.

• Fantastic classics that fans love: a wide range of the author’s most famous experiences are also available, including, of course, a FlowRider surf simulator; Absolute abyss, the highest slide in the sea; A 10-storey high zip line, plus newly designed areas for kids (Adventure Ocean) and teens (Social100 and The Patio). In addition, there are exceptional and unavoidable neighborhoods such as Central Park, with more than 20,000 plants, and the Boardwalk that combines the magic of the sea and activities for the whole family, including the opportunity to ride a wonderful hand-carved carousel, watch a big game or participate in a competition Fun at Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade.

To make the setting of the most beautiful summer holiday special, original entertainment contributes to the “stages” of the four wonders: air, ice, water and theater. Over 100 artists and technicians at work, thanks to cutting-edge technology, breathe life into large-scale productions such as: inTENse, with the first all-female crew of aerial guides, premium submariners, gallows heroines and more in the only AquaTheater; The Effectors II: Crash ‘n’ Burn, debuting this summer, is where high-tech Royal Caribbean superheroes – The Effectors – clash with their archenemy to save the planet once again.

Wonder’s cruises in the western Mediterranean will run until October, bringing a summer wave to Europe along with eight other adventure-packed ships, including the Odyssey of the Seas, which will see their first season in European waters. In November, Wonder will return to the US to set sail from his new annual home in Port Canaveral, Florida to explore the Caribbean and the Bahamas, including the cruise line’s private island, Perfect Day in CocoCay.

