Biagio D’Anelli and Miriana, Step Out on the Glass to a GF Vip / Plea for Quarantine

Biagio Danieli He returns to the Big Brother Vip House to meet him Mirjana Trevisan. However, there has been no quarantine yet, so the meeting takes place through the glass with the possibility of embracing each other through special “plastic arms”. Biagio, very happy to see her again, embraces her and reminds her that he is anxiously waiting for her outside: “I save my words because, really, I tried some crazy things. Thirty days seems like a few but here, we know it, it feels like an eternity. If two people listen to each other, they tell each other… Don’t waste time on useless discussions, you have Excellent story to tell, remember it’s a game, always have fun and smile you’re crazy. I’m willing to do 800 quarantines just to hear your breath.”tell her. So, the two left themselves in a long kiss that spoke clearly through the glass. “Was making glass nice?” Then he asks amused Alfonso Signorini, confirms Mirjana “Yes Nice!”
