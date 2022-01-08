January 8, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Biagio D'Anelli and Miriana, Step Out on the Glass to a GF Vip / Plea for Quarantine

Biagio D’Anelli and Miriana, Step Out on the Glass to a GF Vip / Plea for Quarantine

Lorelei Reese January 8, 2022 1 min read

Biagio Danieli He returns to the Big Brother Vip House to meet him Mirjana Trevisan. However, there has been no quarantine yet, so the meeting takes place through the glass with the possibility of embracing each other through special “plastic arms”. Biagio, very happy to see her again, embraces her and reminds her that he is anxiously waiting for her outside: “I save my words because, really, I tried some crazy things. Thirty days seems like a few but here, we know it, it feels like an eternity. If two people listen to each other, they tell each other… Don’t waste time on useless discussions, you have Excellent story to tell, remember it’s a game, always have fun and smile you’re crazy. I’m willing to do 800 quarantines just to hear your breath.”tell her. So, the two left themselves in a long kiss that spoke clearly through the glass. “Was making glass nice?” Then he asks amused Alfonso Signorini, confirms Mirjana “Yes Nice!”

Mirjana Trevisan / Shoulders Covered by Biagio Daniele and Bago and the Alliance with Manuel

Read also:
Biagio D’Anelli in quarantine for Miriana Trevisan? / “No, I’m waiting for GF Vip’s OK”Biagio Daniele Defends Mirjana / “Bacciano has a son but he is a Latin lover, she…”

© Reproduction reserved

See also  Carlo Conte and Roberta Morris, the sad background at the farewell party: "We were really a lot..."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Vitaliano Trevisan, writer and playwright, died at the age of 62: success in “The Fifteen Thousand Steps” and hospitalization in psychiatry in 2021

January 8, 2022 Lorelei Reese
5 min read

The impact of artificial intelligence on people’s lives

January 7, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Manuel and Lulu will go live together after GF Vip / Him: “It’s safe now…”

January 7, 2022 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

2 min read

Principality of Monaco updates anti-Covid regulations for both workers and locals – Sanremonews.it

January 8, 2022 Samson Paul
3 min read

Conflict over returning to school, government against de Luca – Chronicle

January 8, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Poste average stock: how to get it off the phone

January 8, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Biagio D’Anelli and Miriana, Step Out on the Glass to a GF Vip / Plea for Quarantine

January 8, 2022 Lorelei Reese