Vitaliano Trevisan, writer and playwright, died at the age of 62: success in “The Fifteen Thousand Steps” and hospitalization in psychiatry in 2021

Died at the age of 62 Vitaliano TrevisanWriter, Actor, Playwright and Screenwriter. He was born in nearby Sandrigo Vicenza, in 1960, delayed writing: during his life he made many trades, from worker to ice cream maker to Surveyor. In 2002 he achieved national success with the novel fifteen thousand steps (“Campiello Europa” and “The Stranger” award winner) which contain the thoughts of a man with thousands of phobias and mechanical behaviour. Obsessive-compulsive disorder. exposed to Forced psychiatric hospitalization Last fall, he recounted his experience in Republic As a “disguised special envoy” he recounts his fellow patients with whom he lived through that difficult period.
In the 2000s, Trevisan was divided between literature, writing for film, theater and acting. They remember among his other books published by Einaudi bridge, collapse (2007) H Grotesques and Arabesques (2009). For the theater, in 2004 he edited an adaptation JULIET From Federico Fellini He wrote, among other things, Work makes you freeOrganized in 2005 by Tony Servillo. his monologues oscillations e On the right side only Posted, again by Einaudi, in Vol. two monologues (2009). He also worked in cinema as an actor and co-writer on Primo Amore di Mathieu Garron (2004) and on television (among others, in the series RIS Rome – Crimes Incomplete, 2009).
Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: we never need you like at this moment
In these difficult and unusual times, it is essential to ensure Information quality. for us from ilfattoquotidiano.it The only gentlemen are the readers. Unlike others, we want to offer journalism that is open to everyone, with no paid barriers. Your contribution is necessary to allow us to do this.
Be supportive too
thank you,
Peter Gomez
Previous article
Giorgio Caproni, the poet who wanted to be “a man first and foremost”
“Evil zombie trailblazer. Troublemaker. Web enthusiast. Total music fan. Internet junkie. Reader. Tv guru.”
More Stories
The impact of artificial intelligence on people’s lives
Manuel and Lulu will go live together after GF Vip / Him: “It’s safe now…”
Authors and conductors divided, indiscretion