Beware of dating a pathological narcissist, he will never love you because he is unable to

It would be a great adventure to be with a pathological narcissist. His way of love is completely wrong, and he better not be wrong.

the narcissism represents a feature behavioral and psychological Which is characterized by excessive self-love, accompanied by a constant need for attention, admiration and affirmation, why is it the best? You don’t like a pathological narcissist? Experts warn of these factors.

Who is a narcissist?

the Narcissists Often cultivate a feeling Greatness and superiorityThey seek excessive recognition for their accomplishments, real or imagined. This trait can take on different shades, but the essential essence of narcissism remains the desire for it Draws attention on himself and get constant flattery.

there The risk of narcissism It lies in its tendency to create harmful dynamics in interpersonal relationships and in society in general. Narcissists engaged in construction and in Ego maintenanceThey often minimize or ignore the needs and feelings of others. This can lead to Emotional manipulationLack of empathy and exploitation of the people around them Get personal benefits. Their ability to persuade and seduce can cause them to attract and engage others in ways that can undermine their abilities Self-esteem and well-being.

That’s not all, in fact the obsessive nature of narcissism can lead to a cycle of depression Persistent dissatisfaction. Despite the constant search for validation and admiration, narcissists can never feel satisfied Appreciated and appreciated. This can lead to impulsive or fixed behavior Search for new opportunities To prove one’s superiority, at the expense of relationships and personal balance.

the The consequences of narcissism It can have a significant impact on the social and professional sphere. It is important to note this Not everyone Those who display narcissistic traits can be considered “dangerous” in the strict sense.

Why is it best to avoid falling in love with pathological narcissists?

to choose Don’t fall in love Establishing a relationship with a pathologically narcissistic person is a wise and vital health-preserving decision Emotional and well-being. Pathological narcissism is characterized by excessive self-love and a profound inability to truly empathize and connect with others. This behavioral trait makes it difficult, if not impossible, to establish a relationship A healthy and meaningful relationship with such an individual.

the Pathological narcissists They are often constantly looking for affirmation and admiration, which put them at the center of their attention. As a result, they are unable to invest honestly in their partner’s feelings and needs. they Inability to love Sharing creates an unbalanced dynamic in which the partner is often relegated to a subordinate role, existing solely to satisfy the narcissist’s desires.

there lack of empathy It is a central aspect of pathological narcissism. The inability to understand and share the feelings of others makes it difficult for the narcissist to respond to them partner’s emotional needs.