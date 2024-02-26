Psychological test: Which door will you open?

Doctor of Psychology, expert and researcher in psychoanalysis. Writer and founder of Psicoadvisor

The first thing we are about to notice that will make our first impression upon entering the building is seeing its door, the entrance. This space, composed of multiple elements, factors and sensations, is the important stage for the two moments that are experienced upon entering and exiting the building, the first and last contact that occurs with the building. Conceptually, by the word door we mean the opening that serves to create connection and connection, and although it is proposed as an element of unity, at the same time it is precisely what defines separation and closure. It is precisely the same point of union that will separate the inside from the outside, the inside from the outside, a clear separation of our privacy, our intimate relationships and our things placed as a protective barrier from the outside world kept outside.

But in addition to that, doors carry with them a symbolism rich in meaning, which permeates our lives without us realizing it.

Opening and closing a door is an action full of meaning, a symbol of allowing elements, people and situations to pass or stop, becoming a metaphor par excellence used over time to represent theories and concepts; It is the gesture of opening and closing it that gives life or denies access to new worlds and situations, turning it into an important symbol of connection or closure. Imbued with many important meanings, doors have been identified as an expressive image of the attitudes and emotions of philosophical and artistic ideas of all times: among the highest representations in which they are protagonists is the Divine Comedy of Dante Alighieri, where they become a symbolic element of passage and contemplation, full of profound observations.

By crossing the door you can explore the world

Through the door you can let people you know into your most intimate sphere. The act of crossing the threshold carries the meaning of reunion, integration and discovery of a new world, something external. The door is often associated with complex symbolic meanings: one of the most prevalent is associated with the idea of ​​a “passage”, a concept rich in meanings that can, for example, refer to the concrete crossing of a place or the more abstract passage. From childhood to adulthood. Then there is another, more realistic deviation, which refers to the social and cultural change of the individual, such as moving from one social situation to another.

The world of the iconic door is rich in examples and testimonies

The Greeks considered the door a symbol of Hermes, the god of changes, so his image was painted on the entrances of homes to gain protection and on the tombs of cemeteries to facilitate access to the world of the dead. Instead, the ancient Romans saw Janus as the guardian god of the heavenly door, and his two-faced being had the dual function of protecting or threatening, that is, opening or closing the door of life.

Another aspect that should not be underestimated is color which is historically associated with the need for recognition and ownership for the exterior of the house. The fishermen's houses of the Venetian Lagoon, for example, were always painted in bright, personalized colors – as were the doors – so that everyone, when they returned after fishing, could recognize them from a distance and feel safe.

Psychological testing that opens the doors of knowledge

Personality is a psychological construct that is defined as a set of distinctive traits of an individual. This organization varies from one person to another as it depends on the type of adaptation that each person develops with the environment surrounding him. This first introduction might get you thinking. Every time you say or hear the fateful phrase, “I was created like this,” think about it carefully: In fact, you were not created like this, but rather you became like this after many vicissitudes, so much that you do not remember much of it. Because you were so young! In fact, the foundations of our personality begin to take shape during the second year of life, based on the quality of care we receive. Here's another food for thought. If it's true that you weren't created this way, but you became this way… it's also true that by working on yourself and having new experiences, you can change and truly become who you believe you are deep down! Through our psychological tests we try to identify certain personality traits and translate them into colours, images and shapes: this is how our psychological image tests are born. In fact, it is through symbols and images that what is locked in our subconscious can emerge, and this is the principle on which the door test we propose today is based.

After this brief introduction, let's move on to our psychological testing. In the photo above you can find 4 doors, each with its own characteristics, from colors to characteristics. Look at the photo and choose the door that catches your eye the most. Please note: Think for a few moments and then make your choice.

Profile 1. Classic door without threshold

The first shape represents the classic door, unlike the others it is the only door that presents itself as it is, as we all represent it in our minds. You also present yourself as you are, a transparent and direct person, no frills, who advances with his solid points. Choosing this number represents a reserved character. You do not like to express your thoughts and opinions towards others. You often show attitudes that reach the point of shyness. When you find yourself around others, you don't want to make your presence noticeable, and sometimes you risk being seen as antisocial or worse. In general, you seek and prefer moments of quiet and solitude that you use for contemplation, introspection, and enriching your self-awareness. You are often stereotyped as a cold and sensitive person. We know very well that this is not the case; You just have trouble expressing your true feelings.

Profile 2. Green circular door

The test shows a decisive and outgoing personality: the classic person who acts immediately once a decision is made. This can be seen from the size of the circular door knocker: compared to other doors, it is the most unique door. Believe in yourself and your abilities and face daily life decisively. Self-esteem was desired, sought, and suffered: I suffered so much through the fault of others! This can be seen by depicting the two arrows that symbolize obstacles and unexpected events that you had to face! Now when you face obstacles, do not be discouraged…

You do not stop in the face of unexpected events, are able to point to the center of problems, and manage to find the immediate and painless solution. In fact, the predominance of green makes us understand that you are an optimistic and proactive person, always trying to improve despite the difficulties you have faced in the past.

Profile 3. A door with a glass arch opens above the sill

I chose an elaborate image, perhaps the most complex of all. There is an interplay between two elements: wood and glass. This shows a thoughtful personality who cares about even the smallest nuances. You like transparency and like to say to yourself, “See the glass above the door,” but only with people you consider trustworthy. You are open to change and able to adapt your skills to new situations.

It is the largest door among the doors shown in the picture, and this also indicates altruism. People who are attracted to this depiction are distinguished by their way of dealing with others; They like to take care of weaker or more difficult people, often taking on the role of father or mother. They have a strong weakness for animals in general. For these people, caring for others is a natural state of being, which is why their friends always turn to them when they need a shoulder to support them, or to cry on. The symbolism of the fusion between cold matter and hot matter (glass and wood) should not be underestimated. The two elements that come together are a paradox: I grew up in an environment with few points of reference. In your childhood, what could be a punishment today could be a praiseworthy gesture tomorrow… Parental figures were very confusing.

Profile 4. Door with pointed arch

This door has a very special geometry, as the upper part has an arch with a pointed top, not a round one. You do too: You experience conflicting emotions and are influenced by different desires. On the one hand, you want one thing, but on the other hand you end up behaving in the opposite way. Your past has prevented you from building stable points. You are so confused. You don't yet know which direction to take, you just know that you want to get out and get out of difficult situations. You experience turbulent emotions that affect your actions: You make a decision but immediately afterwards think it might be wrong. Due to the legacy of your past, represented by the two horizontal iron bars, you tend not to trust people, partly out of fear and partly out of learned distrust. Don't worry, everything you are experiencing is not a result of incoherence, it is completely normal to have conflicting parts of yourself. Do you know what creates dissonant parts? pain. Pain divides and disperses, making us live a thousand different lives in one life.

Psychological tests of Psicoadvisor

Psicoadvisor psychological tests are created by exploiting symbolism and psychoanalytic theories, but it is important to clarify that they are for entertainment purposes only and cannot replace any psychoanalysis of the subject. These evaluations, even if they are made according to statistical criteria and confirm psychoanalytic theories, have only the character of curiosity and entertainment.

Edited by Anna Maria Sepe, psychoanalyst

