A new fantastic panorama of Mars has been released by Curiosity! Watch the video in 8k

The panorama taken by NASA’s Curiosity rover dates back to August 19 and shows the planet Mars in very high resolution.

The Curiosity spacecraft continues its ongoing exploration of the red planet Mars. The rover was launched on November 26, 2011 and landed on Mars on August 6, 2012. Shortly after landing, it began transmitting images from the surface. The duration of the mission was expected to be at least one Sol year (about two Earth years). But it is still continuing with the goal of exploring the past and present capacity of Mars to support life.

The Curiosity spacecraft operates on the surface of Mars, the Red Planet. Credit: NASA

Photographic equipment for the rover

The Curiosity spacecraft is equipped with several cameras with an impressive range of resolution, one of which is the Mars Hand Lens Imager (MAHLI). Located at the end of the rover’s robotic arm, MAHLI can be positioned near the surface to take high-resolution images of grains within loose soil and rock. MAHLI can determine the size, shape and color of individual grains of sand no larger than those found on a beach here at Land.

scene released

Pictures were acquired for the following panorama From Curiosity’s 34mm mast camera. The mosaic, which is about 30,000 pixels wide, includes 136 images taken in Sol 3923 (August 19, 2023). Here is the video:

source

Astronomy Passion helps you, in its simple way, to understand how the universe works. And the universe works better if the people who are part of it are well informed: if they have read nonsense, lies, and poisons, it will end as it does. At the moment things are not going well. This is why it is important for someone to explain things well. Passion Astrology is doing its best. Participate!