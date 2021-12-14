PlayStation Plus December 2021 New Surprise Bonus on PS4 and PS5 – Nerd4.life

In the PlayStation Plus From December 2021 appeared in Surprise new Free Bonus on PS4 and PS5, can be redeemed by all subscribers of the Sony service, in addition to the games already distributed for this month and is a pleasant addition for fans of Fortnite.

In this case, among the bonuses exclusive to PlayStation Plus subscribers, there are also Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack, which you can find in this is the address on the PlayStation Store and thus joins the many bundles that Sony subscribers can already download for free on PS4 and PS5.



Fortnite, recently updated to Chapter 3, is the protagonist of the new PS Plus bonus in December 2021

Inside, we find, in particular, the Sultura outfit and the Cymitar Pickaxe, two exclusive aesthetic objects that can help customize your fighter in a certain way in the game.

The bundle in question adds to other perks already popping up for subscribers this month: We’ve seen free PS5 and PS4 games announced for PS Plus in December 2021, complete with discussions that Godfall isn’t the full game and that Mortal Shell isn’t available in the enhanced version on PS5, but new things keep appearing in the catalog.

In addition to the exclusive rewards for Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone with Combat Pack, so starting today we also find the Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Package, which doesn’t include much, but is probably a very welcome addition to many fans of Epic Games.