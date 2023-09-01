September 2, 2023

Mourinho protests against the penalty kick in the match between Rome and Milan. Lip: «Shame» – Corriere.it

Mirabelle Hunt September 2, 2023 1 min read

“Shame”. It’s the lip stolen from Cams Dazen To Jose Mourinho As soon as the referee Rabuano awarded the penalty kick to Milan in the Roma match after touching the mouse, it all happened in the 5th minute, when the Rossoneri, at the end of a good play, entered the area dangerously with Loftus-Cheek. But Mancini saved everything with a stunning cross. But the Milan midfielder falls to the ground after making contact with Rui Patricio, who was outgoing at a low level. The Englishman protested. In the yellow and red zones, there is a scuffle between him and Smalling, which the match manager struggles to contain.

Meanwhile, the mouse is already being examined, so Rapuano is called in for observation. The Giallorossi fans protested in the stands, but the referee continued to check and blew the penalty kick after seeing Rui Patricio’s foul on Loftus-Cheek. The cameras focused on Mourinho for a few seconds, just in time to catch the “disgraced” lips.

Giroud appeared immediately and this time too – as with Torino on August 26 – he didn’t miss from 11 metres. The Special One is irrepressible and sarcastically applauds Rabuano. Meanwhile, Jiro had already obtained his fourth seal at the start of the tournament.

