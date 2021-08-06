Olympic Games, Live Results: Gold in Palmisano (March) and Bossa (Karate). Today 4x100 with Jacobs

Tokyo, August 6, 2021 – Other 2 gold medals for Italy in Tokyo Olympics 2020. L ‘octave still comes from Marcia after yesterday Massimo Stano: Antonella Palmisano win in 20 km. ninth instead of Luigi Bossa In the karate Kumite class -75 kg: Blue beat Rafael Agayev in the Azerbaijani final. Italy rises to a height 37 medals Altogether, surpassing Los Angeles 1932 and Rome 1960 records. Still today another potential for increased loot can come from 4 x 100 maleWith the new Olympic champion Marcel Jacobs. For tri-color athletics, it’s the biggest Olympic Games ever.

Nothing to do instead Frank Chamizou In the final for bronze Fight -74 kg: Blue was hit by American Kyle Ducky.

Jacobs pushes the relay and holds the flag

In 20 km women Antonella Palmisano He wins a great gold medal. On the streets of Sapporo, the police sprinter won the race with a time of 1 hour, 29, 12, ahead of Colombia’s Sandra Lorena Arenas (1h29’37) and China’s Hong Liu (1h29’57). Pole imposes 50 km men David Tomala. The Italians are far from the podium area: Andrea Agrosti 23 closes with 11′ delay. withdrawn Theodoric Caporaso, Beside Mark Luca.

and the 4×400 blue relay The men qualify for the final. Alessandro Sibelio, Vladimir Assetti, Eduardo Scotti and David Rey closed their battery for the fourth time, the Italian record of 2.58.91, to qualify for the final for the fifth time ever.

in a A committee Class -75 kg Luigi Bossa He won the gold medal by defeating eternal favorite and Azerbaijani 35-year-old Rafael Agayev in the final 1-0. Prior to that, the Sicilian from Avola defeated Ukraine’s Stanislav Horona 3-0 in the semi-finals. “Mom, you did it!” , the world and European champion already shouted in front of the cameras. His path is almost clear: won his first elimination match against Australian Yehiro 5-0; Then he lost 2-0 to Azzykanov in the second half, and in the third he beat Germany’s Noah Beech. In the decisive match of the semi-finals, he defeated Azerbaijan’s Rafael Agayev 3-1.

Mattia Bussato Instead he failed to enter the kata rating round. The athlete from Veneto closes with an average of 25.50, which is not enough for him to close in the top three in Group B and move on to the second stage.

Quarter-final defeat to Abraham de Jesus Coniedo, defeated the American 6-0 Kyle Snyder. Tomorrow, the Blue will play the rematch against the loser in the semi-final between the Turkish Suleiman Karadeniz and Schneider. At that point, the 93rd class is battling for the bronze finish.

On the other hand, in the 74 kg category, he turns into bronze Frank Chamizou: Blue, bronze at Rio 2016, had to surrender 5-0 to American Kyle Dyke. The gold went to the Russian Zorbek Sedakov, the silver to the Belarusian Kadzimidau, the former bronze to the Uzbek Abdurahmanov, and in fact to Daki.

Melina Baldassarri arrive to Conclusion DelEverywhere Individual rhythmic gymnastics. The Italian gymnast finished sixth with a total of 96.050. Alexandra Ajurgioculese On the other hand, she failed to return to the top ten in the final. Blue finished 15th with a total of 91050.

With a clear win in the first semi-final against Serbia, he was The United States qualified for the final Women’s Volleyball Championship. The Americans closed the race for tre set zero (25-19, 25-15, 25-23) and now they are waiting for the winner of the match between Brazil and South Korea, which is scheduled for 21 Japanese (in 14 Italian).

L ‘Italy wrap up in8th place Madison Women’s Cycling Trail. The blue couple, made up of Elisa Balsamo and Letizia PaternosterI only managed to win by two points. The gold medal was won by Great Britain with 78 points, silver by Denmark (35), and bronze by Russia (26).

Men’s water polo defeat for Italy: Sitbello was beaten 7-6 by the United States In the race for fifth and eighth place. Now the Azzurri will play for seventh place with Montenegro losing to Croatia 12-10.

