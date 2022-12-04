Bad weather, hurricane over Novoli, Palazzotto dello Sport and RSA win

Novoli – A cyclone hit Novoli yesterday evening before midnight and caused various damages. Among these, the loss of coverage of two structures, the sports stadium and the RSA, through Fogara is the most significant.

Also in Novoli, strong winds caused a tree to fall on the provincial road to Salis, hitting a 47-year-old Fiat Doblo, damaging the bumper and right wheel, and going through Veglie, the boundary wall on the street. , without causing other damages.

These and other episodes required the intervention of the Lesse fire brigade and local units to remove trees that fell on houses, cars or houses in various municipalities of Salento and Novoli, mainly in Ugento, Leguil and San Pietro in Lama. road surface, and uprooted billboards and road signs.

In Squinzano, heavy rains flooded the underpasses via Viale Nicola Leone and Casalabate, so they were closed to traffic by the local police who had been alerted by firefighters.

In Lecce, the Villa and Municipal Cemetery, Montefusco Stadium and Galateo Park are closed for security reasons.