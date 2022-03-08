Babylon’s Fall Takes Off Godfall’s Scepter of Worst PS5 Exclusives, Gamers Crumble – Nerd4.life

fall of Babylon Currently worst exclusive PlayStation released in PS5. Platinum Games managed to snatch the scepter of this unwanted honor from Godfall, which at least had the mitigating circumstances of not being a major production and not having a reputable team behind it, as well as being one of the first titles released. For the latest generation of consoles. Now it also keeps track of the number of players, at least on Steam.

Currently, the PS5 version of Babylon’s Fall contains a file average degree of 41 on Metacritic, versus 61 of Godfall, by 20 points. On OpenCritic, things are a little better, but there is still talk of an average rating of 44 for the PlatinumGames title, versus 60 for Godfall. It seems that we already wrote that it is a disaster, but it is better to confirm it so as not to leave room for doubt.

Also poor results in terms of the number of players, with daily peaks ranging from just over a thousand units steam, but with breakdowns that make contemporary existence play less than 100 units (54 at the time of writing). Soon it will be difficult to find someone to play with. Also considering the small number of reviews in the Valve Store, currently only 153, it is clear that sales It hasn’t been exceptional yet and we don’t think it will get any better.