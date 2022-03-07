March 7, 2022

Here’s the new release date, it’s been delayed on PS5 and PC by Square Enix – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax March 7, 2022 1 min read

foresbook I was Delayed On PS5 and PC By Square Enix, who through a post tried to explain to users the reasons for this choice and informed them of the new date of Exit The game is scheduled for October 11, 2022.

So the Japanese publisher’s announcement confirms rumors about delaying Forspoken: a project that apparently needs Longer processing times In order to provide an experience worthy of the authors’ vision.

“We have made the decision to move the release date of Forspoken toOctober 11 2022”, on the message the game development team posted on Twitter.

“Our goal with this exciting new intellectual property is to deliver the gaming world and hero that users want. Experience for years to comeSo doing everything in the best possible way is very important.”

“That is why we will focus all our efforts on Project completed And we can’t wait for you to go on this trip with Fry in the fall.”

“Thank you for your understanding and continued support. We hope to be able to share more details about Forspoken soon.”

