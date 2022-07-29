007 No Time To Die, Jaguar and Range Rover from the movie up for auction – News

Defender, Range Rover and Jaguar cars from the No Time To Die series, the final episode of the 007 saga, are among the pieces auctioned to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the James Bond film series. In particular, two Defenders and a Range Rover SVR will be auctioned off, preceded by the Defender 110 (valuation between £300,000 and £500,000) famous for its off-road scenes in No Time To Die. The British Red Cross will benefit from the proceeds from the sale. The auction piece contains the unique VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) 007. One of the 10 Defenders used during filming, it was also used in promotional activities prior to the film’s release.

The Defender 110 V8 Bond Edition, built by SV Bespoke and inspired by Defender’s specification, will also be beaten in No Time To Die. Only 300 Bond Editions were available in the world and this edition has an exclusive 60 Years Bond logo, engraved on the dashboard visor. This vehicle meets UK specifications, is fully road legal and will be sold for the Tusk Conservation Project. The thrilling Range Rover Sport SVR, which also starred in the high-speed all-terrain chase scene in No Time To Die, was one of six vehicles made available for filming. Chosen by the Stunt Team as the perfect car for the chases, the Jaguar XF was one of two featured in the pre-credits sequences. These cars chased James Bond and Madeline Swan through the narrow, winding streets of Matera.

Nick Collins, Executive Director of Vehicle Programs, Jaguar Land Rover, said: “Defender, Range Rover and Jaguar have always been at the center of the action in No Time To Die. Each car represents a unique piece of James Bond history that collectors will treasure. Be eager to own. Special to be able to support our charitable partners by selling them. With such a high demand for the Defender V8 Bond Edition, we also hope that this one-off special edition with the 60 Years of Bond logo, will attract an eager buyer.”