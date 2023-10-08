Cadmium in rice: Lidl and Coop recall some products

A batch of Carnaroli rice under the Carosio brand, sold on the shelves of supermarket chain Lidl, has been recalled as a precaution due to chemical risks. Also pay attention to the jar of Coop’s pasta salad dressing: it may contain pieces of glass. This is what the Ministry of Health announced.

The reason for the rice recall is the presence of traces of cadmium above permissible limits in some 1-kilogram packages with an expiration date of February 2025 and bar code 20505318. The Carnaroli car recalled for Lidl was produced by Curti srl, at the Valle Lomellina factory, in the province of Pavia. .

Risks for those who take too much cadmium

In its memorandum, the Ministry calls on consumers not to consume it and to return it to the points of sale to recover the amount paid. Taking excessive doses of CadmiumIt is a substance that is classified among some human carcinogens, and increases the risk of developing tumors. When the concentration of the substance in food becomes very high, symptoms such as diarrhea, stomach pain, and vomiting occur. Chronic intake can also lead to demineralization of bones – an increased risk of fractures – kidney failure, and damage to the nervous and reproductive systems.

Possible pieces of glass in jars

But Carnaroli rice is not the only product to be removed from shelves in these hours. In fact, the Department of Health reported that supermarket chain Coop also chose to recall two batches of the sauce for its pasta salads. Glass shards may be present in the 285g Coop branded glass jars – lot numbers TF224 MFE173 and TF224 MFE177 and with an expiry date of August 2025. Also in this case, buyers are asked not to take the spice (produced for Coop Italia by Fratelli Polli Spa in the Eboli factory, in the province of Salerno) but return it for a refund.