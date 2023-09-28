September 28, 2023

Astronomy: A super harvest moon is about to arrive, and now is a good time to admire it « 3B Meteo

Gerald Bax September 28, 2023
A super harvest moon is coming

A date with the supermoon on September 29 – In fact, on this date a full moon will occur and is referred to as a “supermoon” as our satellite will also be close to perigee, i.e. the point of its orbit closest to Earth. Therefore, the moon will appear a little larger and brighter than “classic” full moons. Initially, when low on the horizon, it may appear orange/reddish due to the larger layer of atmosphere that stands between our eyes and the satellite, a layer that absorbs more blue frequencies, exacerbating the red frequencies.

Why is it called the harvest moon? The Harvest Moon is the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox, which this year occurred on September 23, and is celebrated in many cultures. For example, in China, the full moon in September marks the Mooncake Festival or Lantern Festival, one of the most important events in the Chinese calendar after the Lunar New Year. This event is also celebrated in other Asian traditions including Japanese, Korean and Indian.

Weather conditions in Italy – The sky over our country will be almost clear or almost clear in the north-central region. However, in the south, there may be greater cloud congestion, especially between Calabria and Sicily where some rain or thunderstorms are also possible. However, since there is no organized disturbance, there will also be some good opportunities.

