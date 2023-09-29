September 29, 2023

Cuphead: 6th Anniversary Update is available and adds content only on Xbox and PC

Gerald Bax September 29, 2023 2 min read

despite of Cup head It has been available for some time on all platforms, and Studio MDHR decided to publish it6th anniversary updateAvailable starting today, exclusively on Xbox and PCand not on other consoles that I accessed later.

In fact, it has a certain logic: Cuphead arrived years later on Nintendo Switch and PS4, so the sixth anniversary is only appropriate for the Xbox and PC versions. Moreover, the developers believe that Greetings to the original communityIn addition, the game was initially supported through the ID@Xbox program.

However, this is not a large-scale update, since it does not introduce actual game elements, but rather some additional content of “documentary” value, so to speak.

New list with different documents

New Cuphead Anniversary Update menu

With the Xbox Anniversary Update available starting today, September 29, 2023, it is possible to access a special menu containing… Art gallery With various preparatory drawings, illustrations, sketches, a player to listen to the game’s music and a documentary video with behind the scenes of development.

So there are no new playable modes, levels or items, but this is an interesting documentation to learn more about Cuphead’s development process, so fans of the game will definitely be happy with it.

Furthermore, since it is a game that relies so strongly on a certain artistic vision, it is interesting to be able to see the preparatory materials and development process that went into arriving at the impressive result seen in the final version of Cuphead. Despite being released some time ago, the game won the 2023 Annie Awards for Best Video Game Animation of the Year.

