Cuphead: 6th Anniversary Update is available and adds content only on Xbox and PC

despite of Cup head It has been available for some time on all platforms, and Studio MDHR decided to publish it6th anniversary updateAvailable starting today, exclusively on Xbox and PCand not on other consoles that I accessed later.

In fact, it has a certain logic: Cuphead arrived years later on Nintendo Switch and PS4, so the sixth anniversary is only appropriate for the Xbox and PC versions. Moreover, the developers believe that Greetings to the original communityIn addition, the game was initially supported through the ID@Xbox program.

However, this is not a large-scale update, since it does not introduce actual game elements, but rather some additional content of “documentary” value, so to speak.