ASI releases new shots of the Italian cubesat ArgoMoon by Argotec

After launching November 16 and latest news Announced in the past few hours, that new pictures affiliate Cubesat ArgoMoon, the only one of the ten aboard the NASA SLS inside the Orion Stage adapter, of Italian and European production. After success LICIA Cube This second model is used for the DART task, and it proves reliable in performing its tasks.

In general use cubes (usually used for missions in low Earth orbit, low Earth orbit) in the near future can expand to deep space, which reduces operating costs and development difficulties, on the one hand, still makes a high scientific contribution. asi (Italian Space Agency) already published First photos captured by Italian cubes After release, however, these images were used to calibrate the device. Now, however, we can enjoy the moon from a much shorter distance.

The new images of the Italian game Cubesat ArgoMoon

according to officially reported From asithe first photo of the new “Package” Taken on November 19, it shows the moon’s west side that marks the perfect separation between what is visible from Earth and what is hidden. In particular, the regions named Oceanus Procellarum (right) and Mare Orientale (center) can be identified. At the time of filming, the Moon was 170,000 km away ArgoMoon While the earth was 350 thousand km.

However, the other photos were taken much later, on November 21, and instead appear hidden side affiliate the moon. In this case, Jackson Crater and Mare Orientale are recognizable. These are not the first ever pictures of the far side of the Moon but they are the first ever taken by a Italian cubes from that area. An important success for both of them asi in order to Ergotic Which can thus show the solidity of its architecture.

We remember that ArgoMoon (but also a LICIACube which shares many characteristics) It measures 20 x 30 x 10 cm while the mass settles at 14 kg. Its purpose was to capture images of NASA SLS at key moments in launches as it then performed a series of maneuvers to continue its 6-month mission in orbit around the sun. Together with LICIACube, you will also validate hardware and software platform for environments other than LEO.



