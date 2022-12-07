December 7, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

"As evil." The truth about Mario Draghi (and the statisticians)

Karen Hines December 7, 2022 1 min read

“God is liberal. There is no discussion about this. The concept of sin and the corresponding concept of virtue only make sense if a person is free to choose one or the other. Antonio Martino told Nicola Porrowords outlined today by Italy’s most liberal journalist in a book titled Exactly “God is a liberal. Antonio Martino and ideas that do not die ”(Piemme). Great fun and bitter when Martino eliminates Guido Carli (“Break Italy in two seemingly harmless sentences”) e Mario DraghiFederico Caffé’s apprentice and “evil like him”.

They are all more or less evil and they are all more or less Italian politicians, and from time immemorial: “The Italian Liberal Party was made up of left-wing members”, “Malagudi was not a liberal. In the end it was more left than left”, “The Italian political scene before Berlusconi was a choir with one voice: the fascist state, the communist state, the state communism, and all nations. Now then came the environment, “a terrible beast, compared to the Marxist danger I think greater”. I close the book on the greater conviction that for freedom-lovers in Italy, “there is only God left as a friend” (as in an old song by Mina).

Camilo Langone, Il Foglio December 6, 2022

