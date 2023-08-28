Armored Core 6: Players use the editor to create Kirby, McDonald and SpongeBob themed mechs

Obviously, a lot of gamers appreciate the freedom it offerseditor to Armored Basic 6: Rubicon Fire. No, we’re not talking about carefully selecting the most efficient components to use in battle, we’re talking about the painstaking work of finding the perfect paints and creating the decals to bring to life the inspiring and colorful mechanics inspired by Characters from movies, video games, and cartoons.

For example, in the tweet below we can see a completely pink mechanic based on Kirby, the popular protagonist of many Nintendo games. Then, just take a tour of the game’s sub-site to find dozens and dozens of creations inspired by…a little bit of everything. From a McDonald’s robot to a replica of Mr. Krab from SpongeBob, from Bender from Futurama to Venom.

It should be noted that these results were achieved within a few days of the game’s publication, and so we’re really curious to see what the community will be able to achieve once they become more familiar with the editor.