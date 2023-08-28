August 28, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Armored Core 6: Players use the editor to create Kirby, McDonald and SpongeBob themed mechs

Armored Core 6: Players use the editor to create Kirby, McDonald and SpongeBob themed mechs

Gerald Bax August 28, 2023 2 min read

Obviously, a lot of gamers appreciate the freedom it offerseditor to Armored Basic 6: Rubicon Fire. No, we’re not talking about carefully selecting the most efficient components to use in battle, we’re talking about the painstaking work of finding the perfect paints and creating the decals to bring to life the inspiring and colorful mechanics inspired by Characters from movies, video games, and cartoons.

For example, in the tweet below we can see a completely pink mechanic based on Kirby, the popular protagonist of many Nintendo games. Then, just take a tour of the game’s sub-site to find dozens and dozens of creations inspired by…a little bit of everything. From a McDonald’s robot to a replica of Mr. Krab from SpongeBob, from Bender from Futurama to Venom.

It should be noted that these results were achieved within a few days of the game’s publication, and so we’re really curious to see what the community will be able to achieve once they become more familiar with the editor.

I’ve turned myself into a mech suit, Morty! I’m Armored Core Rick!!!!!
by Sh/Mortimer McMier in Armored core

Bender Bend Rodriguez
by u/1oAce in Armored core

Oh yeah Mr. Krabs (AAAAAA)
by u/eats2000 in Armored core

Callsign: Senior Mechanic
by u/surroundlive_ in Armored core

to infinity and beyond!
by U / OK 7748 in Armored core

See also  Xbox Game Pass, here are the games that will leave the catalog at the end of May 2022 - Nerd4.life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

An image of Venus from Sardinia is NASA’s Picture of the Day

August 27, 2023 Gerald Bax
1 min read

Sea of ​​Stars: The developers aren’t afraid of the Chrono Trigger comparison

August 27, 2023 Gerald Bax
1 min read

Towerborne: 7 Minutes of Gameplay from Gamescom 2023 for Stoic’s Xbox Exclusive

August 27, 2023 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

Armored Core 6: Players use the editor to create Kirby, McDonald and SpongeBob themed mechs

August 28, 2023 Gerald Bax
1 min read

Wagner will return to his roots – the Swiss RSI Radio and Television

August 28, 2023 Samson Paul
2 min read

Yogurt Bowl: If you are out of ideas for a summer snack, here are the best ones | Perfect for keeping fit

August 28, 2023 Karen Hines
3 min read

Tira Amara, Bahisa’s gesture leaves the audience speechless: Sarmin is in danger

August 28, 2023 Lorelei Reese