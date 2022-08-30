Assassin’s Creed Rift will be called Mirage and will go back to the origins of the series, rumor has it – Nerd4.life

Assassin’s Creed Rift It will actually be called Assassin’s Creed Mirage And the Will return to the origins of the seriesMany RPG elements removed: These are just some of the rumors about the next chapter of the Ubisoft franchise revealed by French YouTuber j0nathan.

Assassin’s Creed Rift (or Mirage, if postponed to the spring of 2023) will tell a story set between 860 and 870 in Baghdad, during the chaos of Samarra, and set us in Basim.

We will discover the origins of the character, his youth as a thief until his entry into magic and we will have the opportunity to explore different cities It is separated by desert areas and rivers, just like in the first episode of Assassin’s Creed.

Speaking of the first chapter, it looks like Assassin’s Creed Mirage will try to return to the franchise’s origins, Removed several RPG elements Such as multiple choice dialogs, the ability to select the hero’s gender (it is preset) and level up.

The Play It will therefore be less rigorous than Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, with new animations accompanying it and the return of the eagle’s eye as well as the real eagle, with which we will be able to hover over the scenario in search of information.

As you will be able to eliminate the enemies using hidden blade And there will be sequences of dreams in which we will discover how loki Manifested, seizing the character’s body.

Journalist Jason Schreyer also intervened in the matter, confirming some details and denying others, at least according to his sources: the name of the game will actually be Mirage, as well as the release period set for Spring 2023 and the intention of returning to the basics of the franchise.