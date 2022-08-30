August 30, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Assassin's Creed Rift will be called Mirage and will go back to the origins of the series, rumor has it - Nerd4.life

Assassin’s Creed Rift will be called Mirage and will go back to the origins of the series, rumor has it – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax August 30, 2022 2 min read

Assassin’s Creed Rift It will actually be called Assassin’s Creed Mirage And the Will return to the origins of the seriesMany RPG elements removed: These are just some of the rumors about the next chapter of the Ubisoft franchise revealed by French YouTuber j0nathan.

Assassin’s Creed Rift (or Mirage, if postponed to the spring of 2023) will tell a story set between 860 and 870 in Baghdad, during the chaos of Samarra, and set us in Basim.

We will discover the origins of the character, his youth as a thief until his entry into magic and we will have the opportunity to explore different cities It is separated by desert areas and rivers, just like in the first episode of Assassin’s Creed.

Speaking of the first chapter, it looks like Assassin’s Creed Mirage will try to return to the franchise’s origins, Removed several RPG elements Such as multiple choice dialogs, the ability to select the hero’s gender (it is preset) and level up.

The Play It will therefore be less rigorous than Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, with new animations accompanying it and the return of the eagle’s eye as well as the real eagle, with which we will be able to hover over the scenario in search of information.

As you will be able to eliminate the enemies using hidden blade And there will be sequences of dreams in which we will discover how loki Manifested, seizing the character’s body.

Journalist Jason Schreyer also intervened in the matter, confirming some details and denying others, at least according to his sources: the name of the game will actually be Mirage, as well as the release period set for Spring 2023 and the intention of returning to the basics of the franchise.

See also  Leak reveals free games for the first half of April 2022 - Nerd4.life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

5 min read

Sonic Frontiers, Tried by Gamescom 2022

August 30, 2022 Gerald Bax
1 min read

A boss’s cry terrifies players, Bungie runs for cover – Nerd4.life

August 30, 2022 Gerald Bax

Pietro Foroni on the attack: “Why are there civil protection volunteers at the Festa dell’Unità in Lodi?”

August 29, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

Vespa Orientalis, Alarm at Rome. “We are at risk of invasion, they may be nesting in schools”

August 30, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

ATM card or credit card: differences and how to choose

August 30, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

The three on spit, cash prizes and the winning word on Tuesday, August 30th

August 30, 2022 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

Bad weather, the faulty roof of nuclear medicine collapsed at Moncalieri Hospital

August 30, 2022 Karen Hines