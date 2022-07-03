Argentina, Minister of Economy resigns – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – Buenos Aires, July 02 – Argentine Economy Minister Martin Guzman, the champion of recent refinancing negotiations of a $45 billion debt with the International Monetary Fund, has resigned.



Via Twitter, Guzmán said: “With deep conviction and confidence in my vision of the path that Argentina must follow, I will continue to work and work for a more just, free and sovereign homeland.” News of Guzmán’s resignation came as a thunderbolt out of the blue just as Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, the leader of the more radical wing of Argentina’s center-left government, was giving a public speech in which she criticized. concepts. by President Alberto Fernandez. In a long letter commenting on his resignation from office, the outgoing Minister of Economy Guzmán, referring to the head of state, noted that “since the day Argentines and Argentines realized that you could become the head of the nation, I decided to strive to become the Minister of Economy in his government” . Guzman, 39, a favorite disciple of the 2001 US Economics Nobel Prize, took over as chief of the economics department on December 10, 2019 and has been in the position for more than 30 months. At first, he indicated in his letter that “we found ourselves facing very special challenges” linked to the fact that “Argentina was suffering from a deep economic and social crisis and external debt to which the pandemic had added.” (Dealing).

