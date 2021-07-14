July 14, 2021

Today's Gospel: Matthew 11:20-24

Samson Paul July 14, 2021

Starting point from today’s gospel July 13, 2021, Tuesday: “If the wonders that were in your midst happened in Sodom, they would still be there today.”

Fifteenth Week of Ordinary Time – Third Week of the Psalms – Year B

From the Bible according to Matthew 11:20-24

At that time, Jesus began to blame the cities in which most of his miracles took place, because they had not changed: “Woe to you, Chorazin! Woe to you, Bethsaida. Because if the wonders that are between you happen in Tire and Sidon, For a while they were wearing sackcloth and sprinkled with ashes, they would have changed.

Well, I tell you: on the Day of Resurrection, Tyre and Sidon will be treated less harshly than you. And you, Capernaum, will you rise to heaven? You will fall into hell! Why, if they happen in Sodom The wonders that existed Among you, today they still exist! Well, I tell you: on the Day of Resurrection, the land of Sodom will be treated less harshly than you! ».

Lord’s word

praise Christ

Commentary from Pope Francis on 11 December 2013

This final judgment is already in place, now begins in the course of our existence. This judgment is proclaimed in every moment of our lives, as confirmation of our faith acceptance of present salvation and work in Christ, or our unbelief, with the consequent closing in ourselves.

But if we bring ourselves close to the love of Jesus, we ourselves condemn ourselves. Salvation opens to Jesusand save us.

Source: vaticannews.va

Video of the Gospel and the explanation of Pope Francis

