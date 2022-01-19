Arceus at 99 cents on Switch, PS4 or One from GameStop – Nerd4.life

January 19, 2022

Arceus at 99 cents on Switch, PS4 or One from GameStop

Arceus at 99 cents on Switch, PS4 or One from GameStop

Gerald Bax January 19, 2022 2 min read

Pokemon Legends: Arceus It is undoubtedly one of the most awaited games of early 2022: it is not only a new game for the beloved Pokemon, but also one of the main developments of the popular Nintendo series. The classic structure of Pokémon games, which has remained virtually unchanged since its debut on GameBoy, will give way to a more open world, in which you will fight uninterruptedly with the presence of pocket monsters. So it is a game that cannot be missed, especially if you are a fan of the series, which can be yours for only 99 cents in the series Jim Stop. How do you do? Just bring it Two games for Nintendo Switch, PS4 or Xbox One Valid for Trade-in upgrade.

a this is the address You will get all the details you want. WhichInstead, you will learn how to check if your games are suitable for upgrading.

Promotion will be valid From 17 to 27 January 2022 And exclusive to the store: Pokémon Legends: Arceus will be available, in fact, starting January 28, 2022 on the Nintendo Switch. If you want to learn more about the game, we recommend a preview of Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Here we say ‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus is confirmed as a revolutionary chapter in some ways. The novelties in exploration, battles, interface and overall structure are plenty, and could be accompanied by a fresh attention to what is the Legend of the Game Freak universe. seen on the Nintendo Switch, but we’re sure fans of the series will be able to make some technical compromise if the mechanics and combo can achieve this strange combination of high-level spin-offs and the main chapter.”

Will you take advantage of the offer?

