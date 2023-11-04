Arcade: Apex Rebels, the new reckless driving experience

Apex Rebels is the new product they launched Sega Entertainment In the gallery Iaapa Gallery in Orlando: A product that delivers lifelike video game action that is essential for arcade, FEC and entertainment operators, providing an unparalleled racing experience. With a global launch event held at SEGA Amusements by Kaizen Entertainment booth 1006 in Iaapa, scheduled for November 14-17 at the Orlando County Convention Center in Florida.

“Apex Rebels is designed to satisfy both casual and hardcore players. The intelligent adaptive difficulty system ensures everyone can have fun, while experienced racers will find great challenges in the game’s clever racing mechanics. Apex Racing aims to ignite your racing spirit, and encourage you to keep coming back for more. More – you have to try it at the show. Marty Smith, US sales manager for Sega Amusements.

With five high-octane race cars to choose from, players have the power to control their own racing destiny on the track. Players begin their journey by passing through one of three checkpoints that will determine the driving route best suited to their racing style. Passing through progressive checkpoints increases speed and unlocks advanced abilities such as Slipstream, Power Drifts, and Aero-Drifts. Aero-Drift is an innovative technology that lifts the car, allowing players to race through turns at incredible speeds, effortlessly outpacing their rivals. Every aspect of the game is designed to be exciting and encourage a competitive spirit that sees players defeat their rivals and engage for an extra boost, giving them an edge to claim victory!