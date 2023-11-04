Sobrinaluto, won more than 398 thousand euros in Milan: here is the winning combination

special offer
Sixth place in the third SuperEnalotto draw this week and the jackpot rises to 79.7 million euros. In the competition that took place on Friday, November 3, Agipronews reports, a “5+1” worth of 398,024.95 was achieved in Milan at the Bar Inter Cafè located on Tunis Street 25. Six “5” points were also achieved, with the lucky winners receiving 21,432. ,12 euros. all. The last “6” worth €42.4 million was struck on June 10, 2023 in Teramo.
Superenalotto/Superstar Contest Odds n. 149 today
Soprenaloto
Points 6: 0 Total EUR:0.00
Points 5+: 1 Total Euro: 398,024.95
Points 5: 6 Total EUR: 21,432.12
Points 4: 323 Total Euros: 408.06
Points 3: 11,364 Total EUR: 34.76
Points 2: 181.085 Total Euro: 6.76
Superstar
6SB Score: 0 Total EUR: 0.00
Points 5+SB: 0 Total EUR: 0.00
5SS Points: 0 Total EUR: 0.00
4SS Points: 0 Total EUR: 0.00
3SS Points: €53 Total: 3,476.00
2SS Points: 995 Euro Total: 100.00
1SS Points: 7,155 Euro Total: 10.00
0SS Points: 20,120 Total EUR: 5.00
Second Chance Earnings €50: €74 Total: €3,700.00
Second chance winnings €3: €11,210 total:
33,630.00
WinBox 1 Profits: 1,583 Total Euros: 39,575.00
WinBox 2 Profits: 162,443 Euro Total: 330,036.00
Total second chance winnings: 11,284
Total WinBox wins: 164,026
The prize pool available for the following €6: 79,700,000.00
