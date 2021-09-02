Abba is back after 40 years, new songs and a show

After 40 years, the father is back. A groundbreaking concert by one of the most successful pop bands ever, which will see Agnetha, Björn, Benny and Anni-Frid perform digitally with a 10-piece live band, is set to take place in a purpose-built arena in London from May 27, 2022. Brand new standard.

The digital version of Abba was created after weeks and months of filming with motion capture and artistic performances with the four band members and an 850-member team from Industrial Light & Magic, the company founded by George Lucas on his first foray into music.. today, 40 years later. On their last studio album “Visitors”, ABBA did not record two new songs “I Still Have Faith In You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down”, which would be part of the concert, but recorded and produced an entire new album.

“Voyage” was recorded with Benny’s studio, Riksmixningsverket, in Stockholm and will be released worldwide on November 5th on the Universal Music Group label. Abba Voyage will take place on May 27, 2022 at Abba Arena, a modern 3,000 seat arena built in London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. It will be possible to pre-register for tickets starting at 19:00 today on abbavoyage.com while tickets will go on sale from Tuesday 7 September.

With nearly 400 million albums sold worldwide, 17 number one songs and over 16 million global broadcasts weekly, Abba is one of the most successful bands of all time. Since her debut with “Waterloo” in 1974, Abba’s music has captured the hearts of people all over the world. Today, their songs—written and produced by Benny Anderson and Bjorn Olpheus and performed with passion and dedication to the voices of Agnetha Waltzkog and Annie Fred “Frida” Lingstad—are an essential part of world music. In the 21st century, ABBA is more popular than ever.

Abba Gold, originally released in 1992, recently passed a thousand weeks on the UK album chart, becoming the first album in history to achieve this goal. On TikTok, the contents of the hashtag #Abba recently reached 1 billion views, without the catalog being officially available on the platform. In 2010 Abba was inducted into the Rock N’Roll Hall of Fame and in 2015 “Dancing Queen”, one of their most beloved songs, was added to the Grammy Hall of Fame.