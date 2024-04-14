Appointed in Chicago in October

“Date in Chicago” Perfectly sums up the feel of the first edition of Future Vinithali.USAwill be held in USA on 20th and 21st October. The purpose of this effort Reach US buyers Further strengthen the wine export axis and discover new facts, techniques and initiatives from abroad.

Our Vinithali is special

“We chose Chicago to meet all the buyers who don't want to come to Verona. We also chose October to propose a double event, contrary to the wine season,” declares. President of Veronafière, Federico Bricolo. “The version we chose to strengthen and grow to realize our one big dream: Create the largest Italian wine fair in America. To achieve this, it is necessary to share all the knowledge of Italian producers in order to create an inseparable bond between Italian and American buyers and producers,” he concludes. Matteo Zoppas, head of the ICE agency.

During the presentation, a bottle Amarone della Valpolicellaappointment together 'Ambassador of Italian wine abroad' To the Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani.

