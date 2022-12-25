Antonino Cannavacciuolo, what does the 2022 Christmas menu cost

Also this famous year Chef Antonino Canavaccolo He decided to create a special menu to spend Christmas Day at his famous restaurant in Villa Crispi.

How much is the 2022 Christmas menu at Villa Crespi?

Villa Crispy It is a famous building located in Orta San Giulio, a small town in the province of Novara overlooking Lake Orta. The restaurant was opened a few years ago by the famous chef Antonino Canavaccullo and also received recently Third Michelin star And was included in the list The best restaurants in Italy According to the Gambero Rosso Guide. Like every year, Canavacciuolo decided to think for his guests private list which will be served on Christmas Day and which includes dishes other than those usually served in your restaurant. The list, which will only be available on December 25th, includes well Eight courses It was specially designed by the chef for this occasion.

the Lunch begins With chef’s appetizers, tuna tartare, lemon, mozzarella and coconut water. This is followed by a dish of chestnuts, leeks, cod and a Genoese Plin. comes next The second Consists of red mullet, green turnip and smoked provola. Finally, we move on to the dessert, which will consist first of Villa Crispy Dessert Then from one Panettone is made by Cannavacciuolo for this Christmas which can be found for sale on their site. Anyone wishing to spend their Christmas lunch should visit Villa Crespi so they can enjoy the special menu prepared by the well-known chef. Book online across the site. To hold a credit card required to hold a deposit. the The cost of the entire list 300 euros per person, excluding drinks.

Sample other menus and experience at Villa Crispy

Canavacciuolo Restaurant is located inside a complex that includes an elegant five-star hotel: the Relais & Chateau Villa Crespi. The accommodation facility is set within a historic Moorish-style residence, dating back to the late 19th century. Due to its excellent services and features, this has also returned to the top positions in Ranking 50 Top Italy Luxury Reserved for the best hotels with fine restaurants in Italy.

So those who can’t afford to have lunch on Christmas Day at Canavacciuolo can decide Treat yourself (or treat yourself) to lunch here Or even dinner on other days of the year. On the official website of the chef, in fact, you can buy some gift cards that provide access to truly unique experiences. Among the most popular are the South to North Tasting Menu Trail, with wine pairing included, which costs €465, or the Put Your Soul In It Tasting Menu which costs €525.

For those who want to add to their dining experience they also have an experience Stay at Villa Crespi Custom packages are designed. For example, the “romantic holiday stay” which includes a night in a junior suite with a view of the wonderful Villa Crespi park, an à la carte breakfast in the suite and a restaurant. Dinner for two with a tasting menu Itinerary from southern to northern Italy at the three-star Michelin restaurant in Canavaccolo. Other gift cards out there in addition to tasting menus of famous chefs allow you to provide the details experiences in his kitchen To see the team in action.