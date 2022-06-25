June 25, 2022

Weekend events of June 24-26 in Brescia and its province: what to do on Saturday and Sunday

Lorelei Reese June 25, 2022 2 min read

The city’s great music festival, the start of summer concerts at Vittorial (there’ll be nothing but Beck with his friend Johnny Depp on guitar), a Montessola romantic night, then festivals, markets and much more.

Torrid starts summer 2022 this weekend. It will definitely be the Brescia Music Festival. Open to all city and county musicians, there will be no gender barriers, no distinction between professionals and amateurs, between adults and children, between women and men. From pop to classical, jazz to rock, ethnic to funky, soul and electronics, folk and band, every musical expression will be the hero of the event.

Again in terms of cultural events, the city’s Brescia Photo Festival continues with many exhibitions and events, while in Desenzano, at the castle, there is the exhibition “Banksy does Banksy!”. From Friday to Saturday, “GardaLo!” , the pilot version of the first Lake Garda Festival, designed and directed by Giordano Bruno Guerre, in Vittorial de Gardone. Four thematic tracks of more than 20 meetings including conferences, presentations and dialogues for discussion in the Contemporary Tour and children’s workshops.

Moving on to the city’s festivals and festivals, the list is quite long: Lonato, Castro, Mazzano, Clusande d’Iseo, Seniga, Marone, Sale Marasino, Lover, there really is spoiled for choice. In addition, in Cazzago, San Martino is rescheduled “The White Night in Franciacorta”: themed “Hawaii” and suitable for young and old, it will return to the banner of music and colors in the streets of the center, animated by the stalls of artisans, artists and merchants.

See also  Resurrection Matrix and jump into the void

The full list of events is available on our page.What are you doing in the city‘, but – like every week – we picked the best ones just for you: here are our picks, enjoy everyone!

