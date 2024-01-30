Anti-Comorra Blitz in Naples, Defeat of the Mozzarella Clan in Forcella and Case Nouveau: 13 Arrests

Anti-Comorra blitz by state police a Pin spoon And “New Homes”, part of the district of Borgo Loreto and Mercado. State Police agents from Naples Police Headquarters have been involved in a wide-ranging judicial police operation since dawn. Mazzarella-Caldarelli-Buonerba Camorra criminal cartel. The function is integrated Office of the District Anti-Mafia Prosecutor At the Court of Naples. In private action Flying Squadron of Naplesis operated Alfredo Fabrosini, and Poggioreale and Vicaria-Mercato state police commissioners. A precautionary detention order issued by the GIP of the Court of Naples, at the request of the DDA, was carried out against 13 recipients: they are seriously suspected, for various reasons, of extortion and personal injury aggravated by the mafia system. According to this operation, 10 people have been kept in preventive custody in jail and 3 people have been kept under house arrest.

In Naples, police are also conducting raids with helicopters

The police are taking precautionary action against a large number of people who are seriously suspected in various capacities such as extortion and personal injury aggravated by the mafia system. Door-to-door carpet checks are being carried out and helicopter-assisted checks are being carried out for overhead checks. According to preliminary information, the police chiefs are caught in the police sight Genus Mozzarella and prominent representatives of crime families Good grass e Cauldrons. At the request of the DDA, which coordinated the investigations, the trial judge issued a dozen precautionary measures. The men of the Flying Squad and the PS Poggioreale and Vicaria-Mercato police stations are announcing precautionary measures against numerous persons seriously suspected of various capacities, such as extortion and personal injury aggravated by the mafia system.

The order comes at the end of an intensive investigative operation coordinated by the Naples District Anti-Mafia Directorate by personnel of the Naples Flying Squad of the Poggioreale and Vicaria-Mercato police stations following a complaint in April 2023. Construction of a businessman who repeatedly attacks to extort money from recipients. Precautionary measures are taken as a precautionary measure against which appeals are allowed, and those who receive it are those who have been tried and are therefore presumed innocent until final conviction.