Illaria Salis, Italy under house arrest. Tajani: “Orban has nothing to do with it”. Lollobrigida: “I don't see” – Europe

Ilaria Sallis, a 39-year-old Italian jailed in Budapest accused of attacking two right-wing extremists, was being held in detention conditions, a chain trial showed. Farnesina asks Hungary for alternatives to detention. Hungarian prison service talks about “lies” about prison conditions. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani says he learned about the hand and foot handcuffs yesterday. Minister Lolobrigida says he has not seen the photos of the handcuffed woman: “I'm going to see them, I don't comment on things I haven't seen.” All opposition parties asked Prime Minister Georgia Maloney for information.

“I will see Ilaria Salis' father on February 2nd and I cannot see him because he is leaving for Hungary,” the Senate President said in the chamber. Ignacio La Russa. “The dignity of prisoners,” said La Russa, “should be close to the hearts of everyone in Hungary, but I have news of a very different situation in all other parts of the world, including Italy.” At least for men” and for women “with shackles but no leg cuffs”.

Hungarian Prison Service: “Wrong about Salis' conditions”. “The accusations made by the Italian and Hungarian media on the detention conditions of Ilaria Salis are false and the prison system vehemently rejects them,” the Hungarian State Prison Service said in a statement, adding that “it is sad and immoral that these slanders are published by the press without consulting the other parties.” It cites the allegations of Sallis' former cellmate Carmen Giorgio, who spoke of bed-ridden beds, rats, ill-treatment and the use of chains by the Budapest Prison Service.

“There is a growing wave of attempts to discredit my daughter's actions.” Ilaria's father is Roberto Salles, speaking to Republica's 'Metropolis' podcast. “Photographs are circulating of a crime in Hungary, for which my daughter has not been charged,” he added, adding, “The most important thing of all is to find out what the plan is to put her under house arrest in Italy and remove her. To enable the process from an unsustainable situation to a humane one”. “I believe that the Italian Embassy participated in at least four investigations, in which my daughter was brought before a judge. Until October 12, when my daughter wrote a letter, we had no evidence that our daughter had been treated. Daughter, only the people from the Italian Embassy in Hungary knew anything and said nothing. ” said Roberto Salles.

Sallis' attorney supports house arrest of the ambassador. “There was a first meeting with the ambassador, and for the first time there is a firm interest in supporting our demand that Ilaria be released back home. And this can be achieved by placing her under house arrest in Italy” . Eugenio Losco, one of the Italian lawyers for Ilaria Salis, who has been detained in Hungary for 11 months on charges of participating in attacks on two right-wing extremists, explained to ANSA the face-to-face meeting. Today the ambassador was with Manuel Zagonkely, Ilaria's father. “Today the Ambassador holds a first meeting with the Hungarian Ministry of Justice, which will address the case.”

According to Amnesty International, a provision of house arrest may be used. “The decision of the Council of Europe's 2009 framework on the mutual recognition of decisions on 'alternative measures to pre-trial detention' provides a series of alternative measures, such as house arrest, for the prisoner in these cases,” argues Riccardo Nuri, spokesman for Amnesty International Italy.

Democratic jurists, the European Community offers house arrest. They condemn the “terrible conditions” of Ilaria Salis' detention and the “inhumane use of handcuffs and leashes for life in our courts”. In Budapest, more 'democratic jurists' – two lawyers from Venice agreed to the trial as international observers – “The European community has established the possibility of house arrest in one's own state, precisely because unequal treatment does not occur. Between European citizens, the risk of flight should not act as a discriminatory element.

On the instructions of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of External Affairs, Antonio TajaniGeneral Secretary of Barnesina, Consul Riccardo Quariglia, summoned the officials of the Republic of Hungary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “In Reiterating the Italian Government's Opposition to Terms” Ilaria Challis Detained and held for questioning, Quariglia “expressed the government's firm expectation” that Challis be “as soon as possible.” A system of preventive detention in accordance with European law, including alternative measures to detention“.

Meanwhile, Hungarian diplomatic sources interviewed by ANSA respond: “We will not comment, these are sensitive issues”. Budapest has not confirmed that a bilateral meeting between Melony and the Hungarian prime minister is planned. Victor Orban On the sidelines of the 27 summit on Thursday in Brussels.

