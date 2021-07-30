If you have a teenager in your family, you might know how picky kids can be when it comes to their personal style. In these formative years, they use fashion as a way to express themselves and experience a grain of autonomy in a world that otherwise tells them what to do. People of this age group have what seems like endless options of stores to browse in. This industry is one that has a long history and is expected to continue to be a main source of income for clothing brands.

My name is Sahm Adrangi of Kerrisdale from Capital Management and I have looked into this specific industry. I became familiar with some of these teen companies during my time as the CIO of Kerrisdale Capital.

Sahm Adrangi Discusses the History of the Teen Clothing Industry

As early as the 1950s, marketing professionals began to see value in appealing to a teen audience. Due to the popularity of magazines, marketers were able to influence this group of children and rely on their desire to fit in to sell clothing. Those who worked in advertising studied their target buyers closely and examined what music and magazines they preferred. The advertisers also took special events such as prom into consideration when they were discovering ways to sell clothing to this population effectively. Because I am Sahm Adrangi, the founder and CIO of Kerrisdale Capital, the history of the teen clothing industry is something I am aware of.

Thoughts Additional Teen Industry Products Shared By Sahm Adrangi

Believe it or not, the teen clothing industry has close ties to more than just shirts, dresses, and pants. In addition to these items, history tells us that beauty products became an important part of the teenage market as well. Beginning in 1950 and heavily marketed in the 1960s and 1970s, shampoos created “just for teens” started popping up for sale. The verbage included in the advertising for these products made them appealing to teenagers and can be considered a big part of the industry. Today, these products have expanded and shelves are lined with not only shampoos that are promised to be perfect for kids of that age, but also razors, cosmetic items, and vitamins. This vast selection of products is easily accessible for shoppers and can be purchased at not only big box stores, but also boutiques and shopping malls across the country. Along with my team at Kerrisdale Capital Management, I researched this side of the industry as well.

About Sahm Adrangi

In 2009, Sahm Adrangi became the Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Kerrisdale Capital Management. Since the company’s birth, he has been involved in all components of the firm’s growth. At the start of his career, Sahm Adrang was shorting and exposing fraudulent Chinese companies. Throughout the years, Mr. Adrangi has dedicated not only time to publishing research, but has also adopted an activist position in investments. Sahm Adrangi has experience speaking at many conferences, including the Value Investing Conference, the Distressed Debt Investing Conference, and Traders 4 a Cause.

