Anonymous sends taxis in Moscow, chaos for about an hour: they all answer the same call – video

It’s a rainy Thursday like many others in He flies. On the application that helps Russian taxi drivers deal with calls, a request comes that leads to it Philly neighborhood. To reach the destination, the taxi has to cross the city and to do so takes Kutuzovsky: a road with many lanes that usually include a motorway. However, on that Thursday morning of September 1, there was traffic. Lots of traffic. Hundreds of other taxis It seems that they have to go in the same direction and no one is willing to give up their place to a competitor. As shown in Forbes.ruthat’s right: “malfunction” means that all taxi drivers are connected to the complex Yandex Taxi Received the same call. The press release also spoke of an “attempt by the attackers to cut service.” The attempt was successful, apparently, seeing the photos of one of the main streets of Moscow completely obscured for at least 40 minutes.

The company said its security department “has stop right away Attempts to artificially order taxis”, but it seems that it was not enough to prevent other yellow cars from entering the traffic jam. “There compensation case It will be resolved in the near future ”, confirmed from Yandex. It now appears that the mystery of who caused this annoyance has been resolved. Twitter account Unknown Television retweeted a video of a Russian taxi driver immortalizing the traffic jam by writing how Yandex Taxi was hacked by a group of hackers who have already caused more than a few problems for Russian transportation in the past.

Continue reading on Open

Read also: