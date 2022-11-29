Covid: France, the specter of the ninth wave before Christmas – the last hour

November 29, 2022

(ANSA) – PARIS, November 29 – The specter of a ninth wave of COVID-19 has stretched over France. According to data from Santé Publique France, 48,629 new cases were recorded last Friday across the Alps, compared to 33,177 the previous Friday, an increase of 46%. More than 4,500 hospitalizations in the past seven days.

“The famous R rate, the reproduction rate of Covid, has been above 1 for several days, and this means that the incidence of the number of cases is increasing: we are at the beginning of a more or less exponential curve,” virologist Pascal Crepe told AFP. Graduate school in the public state.

Many experts believe that “the ninth wave is taking shape in France and more generally in Europe, Southeast Asia and North America,” explains Antoine Flault, director of the Global Institute of the University of Geneva.

According to the World Health Organization, the pandemic has caused 158,771 deaths in France and more than 6.6 million deaths worldwide. (Dealing).

Reproduction is reserved © ANSA Copyright


