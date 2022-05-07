Anonymous hacks the website of the Communist Party of Taiwan, the warning in Beijing: ‘Don’t be stupid’

Anonymous He warned China not to do “something stupid against Taiwan” such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine. They did so by hacking the Chinese Communist Party webpage of the Chengdu Beidou District Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the body responsible for formalizing decisions already made by the president. Xi Jinping And by party leaders. The warning came on Monday, May 2 with the creation of a new html page on their site in which Anonymous identifies itself by including its logo, followed by a photo of a person wearing a black jacket and mask known as a Guy Fawkes hoodie. To report it is the newspaper Taiwan news.

Thus, the hacker group is trying to curb the desire for reunification with what China considers a “rebellious province” and an “inalienable” part of its territory. China reported that the hacked page contains the flags of Tibet, Taiwan, East Turkestan and Mongolia, all regions where there are threats of separatism. It also included the black Bauhinia flag, which was popularized during the 2019 pro-democracy demonstrations in Hong Kong. Not only references to a possible invasion of Taiwan, but also a monument to Li Wenliang, the doctor who first sounded the alarm in COVID-19 In Wuhan, other important people have died of the coronavirus.

Taiwan news | Screenshot of the hacked Communist Party websiteAnd May 2, 2022

The Communist Party hacker group also warned that the aircraft carrier Liaoning, the first in the Chinese fleet, could take the ship’s route. Moskva If they do not comply with their demands. This is not the first unknown attack on the Chinese government: the hacker “Cyber ​​Anakin” infiltrated Beijing’s computer systems for five days, including the fronts of nuclear power plants.

