Bad weather and devastating rains in Spain: flooded sites in the provinces of Huelva and Badajoz

MeteoWeb

The bad weather Continues to hit some areas Spain, which was hit by floods yesterday, causing damage and inconvenience. Even today, torrential rains, due to the drop in cold in the country, have causedStreet floods, power outages and falling trees In the provinces of Huelva and Badajoz, in places such as Zafra, Mérida, Villafranca de los Barros, and El Mendralejo. The latter site, where some access roads are down, is among the hardest hit. A man has been rescued after his car got stuck in the high waters between Solana de los Barros and Arroyo de San Cervan.

In the province of Huelva, the area worst affected is the West Coast, where areas such as La Antilla, Lipe, Islantilla, Isla Cristina and Ayamonte experienced flooding of homes, shops and public buildings, surprised by the rising waters due to torrential rain. In Huelva County, Level 1 of the emergency plan has been activated, with over 600 calls for help.

The fire brigade of Consorcio Provincial de Valencia carried out about twenty interventions between night and dawn in various locations to help drivers stuck in vehicles and flooding homes and buildings. The work was particularly concentrated in the locality of Khativa, where the average rainfall amounted to 105.6 liters per square meter, of which 66.6 liters per hour. In Mallorca, 4 roads were closed to traffic in the early hours of the day due to torrential rains that led to floods and landslides.

The region is on orange alert and heavy rain forecast will continue throughout the day, according to Spain’s National Meteorological Institute.

In the sliding portico above and in the following videos, the devastating floods that hit Spanish cities.