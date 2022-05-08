Mariupol, Zelensky: “Civilians are out of the Azovstal steel plant, and now the soldiers”

All civilians, numbering more than 300, were rescued from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, southern Ukraine, in the first phase of the evacuation plan.. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, explaining that with the second stage of the operation it is planned to “take out our soldiers.” The success of this second phase depends “obviously on everyone respecting the conventions, and obviously no one lying.”

Read also

Of course, we are also working to eliminate our army, all the heroes who defend Mariupol. It is very difficult, but important. I’m sure everyone understands the main reason for this difficulty. But we do not lose hope, we do not stop. “Every day we are looking for a diplomatic option that can work,” Zelensky said.

“Time is running out,” said the commander of the 36th battalion of the Azov regiment Serhiy Volina, who was fortified with his men at the Azovstal steel mills in Mariupol. Volina in his appeal asked that no effort be spared to save the Ukrainian army at the steel plants. Army, with a job on