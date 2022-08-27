August 27, 2022

Announcing the submission date and game lineup - Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax August 27, 2022 1 min read

Capcom Unveil it Scheduled to be held at Tokyo Game Show 2022which includes many well-known titles and possibly some surprises that won’t be announced beforehand, so we can expect this to be a partial list.

These are the games that will be in TGS 2022 by Capcom:

  • Street Fighter 6
  • Exoprimal
  • Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection

Capcom’s online program will be held at TGS 2022, or the company’s dedicated live broadcast at the show, at September 15 at 16:00 Italian and will last about 50 minutes. Within this, Street Fighter 6 will receive a new trailer, with further explanations about the World Tour and Battle Hub, Exoprimal will get updates on characters and various game content while Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is focusing on the game update 2 slated for the end of September.

As previously reported, Resident Evil Village will be in the Gold Edition and will show the various contents of the new version, as well as the first test of the game on PlayStation VR 2. It is not excluded that more titles and surprise announcements may then appear, so we await any clarification in this regard.

