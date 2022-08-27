Photos of the Apollo missions as we’ve never seen them before: Revamped NASA photos

photo Apollo missions more sharp And the bright This never. Negatives, which constitute the indelible testimony of “A big step for humanityApollo missions completed by NASA have been stored in a freezerAt the Johnson Space Center in Houston. Cameraman Andy Saunders He reformulated it “for the twenty-first century” as he explained to everyone guardianwho first released the photos, and is preparing a book about them, coming out in September: Apollo remastered. Specifically, because the original negatives are so important, it’s very rare for them to leave the controlled temperature of a Houston freezer. This means that the images of Apollo and Twins It was always widespread until now Copies (copies) of the originals of the 1960s and 1970s. Continuous copying and reformatting of images without going back to the originals causes progress drop in quality Which becomes especially evident in the face of transformer brilliance. Below you can see the first released remastered images.
