Anna Tatangelo, not Mattia Narducci: He is in her heart | We gathered together for the umpteenth time

In the heart of Anna Tatangelo, as well as that of Mattia Narducci, there is room for a great passion: this is among the things most dear to the singer.

Anna Tatangelo, a very talented singer originally from Sora, in Lazio, has always known how to conquer the audience with her His unique voice and stage presence.

In addition to his musical career, Anna's private life has often attracted media attentionEspecially regarding his relationships.

Despite the ups and downs, Anna has always maintained a strong, independent public imageproving that he is much more than just a showbiz personality.

for him Relationship with singer Gigi D'Alessioand then with Mattia Narducci, caused much talk, but there seemed to be room in Anna's heart for another great passion.

Anna Tatangelo, a career full of success and personal satisfaction

Anna Tatangelo began her musical career at an early age. Winning the Sanremo Festival in the “Youth” category in 2002. Since then, his career has taken off, generating numerous hit records and television appearances. His personal life has often served as a counterpoint to his career, especially his career A long relationship with Gigi D'Alessio, with whom he had a son, Andrea.

After his relationship with D'Alessio ended. Anna is in a relationship with Mattia Narducci. This story has been particularly discussed in the gossip columns because of the age difference that separates the singer from the model, but it seems that Tatangelo also has another love that holds a special place in her heart.

Anna Tatangelo's passion was shared on her Instagram profile

Although her love life has captured the attention of fans, another aspect that emerges from Anna's social profiles is her passion for wine. The singer follows a balanced diet, which allows her to maintain an enviable body shape, which is also the result of hard work in the gym. Anna's diet is not particularly restrictive; actually, He does not give up pizza, chocolate and pastaBut try to balance everything with healthy food choices and intense physical activity.

Among the snapshots posted on Instagram, Anna is often caught with a glass of wine, which attests to this passion of his. Therefore, wine seems to occupy a prominent place in the singer's life, showing that high-quality food and drinks are sources of pleasure and well-being for her, which can be shared with friends and loved ones.