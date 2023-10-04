Android 14 is available starting today, let’s find out all the news

Android 14 And available Starting today on models of the Google Pixel line and arriving later this year on Samsung Galaxy, iQOO, Nothing, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Sony, Tecno, vivo and Xiaomi devices. Well, what is it? heresy From the operating system?
With Android 14, you can easily customize your wallpaper and choose what you want to see on top. You can also set custom lock screen shortcuts, such as a QR reader or the Google Home app, for quick, one-touch access to your most frequently used commands, right from the lock screen.
You can also choose from many new lock screen templates designed with fonts, widgets, colors, and layouts that suit your style. These options also use artificial intelligence to adapt the screen to context. For example, if the weather changes suddenly, the weather widget on the lock screen will become more visible.
Android 14 also gives you the opportunity to show your creative and artistic side, without having to know how to draw. Debuting on the Pixel 8/8 Pro, Geneative AI Wallpapers uses AI-generated image and text publishing patterns to help you create wallpapers that reflect your vision.
Photos and camera
Android introduces new features to improve your photos and camera. Building on Android 13’s support for HDR (High Dynamic Range) video, the new operating system offers support for HDR photos with… Ultra HDR.
Ultra HDR allows images to show their best by bringing out the richest colours, brightest highlights and deepest shadows. Plus, thanks to the high-quality HDR displays found in many of today’s phones, Ultra HDR captures and displays images in high resolution without compromising on the original image quality.
Apps help people track their fitness, health and well-being levels. However, the data collected is often confined within each individual application, limiting visibility and control over the data. Health Connect is now integrated into Android 14 Settings and represents a centralized solution to keep all your data in one place and maintain your privacy.
Furthermore, the data is securely encrypted on the phone, ensuring that Google or others cannot see it or use it for other purposes. To get started, simply connect and sync your favorite health and fitness apps, like Oura, Peloton, MyFitnessPal, and Whoop.
You’ll also have greater visibility into how your data is used by apps that require access. With the new data sharing updates in Android 14, when you’re asked to give apps permission to get information like your location, you’ll be notified when an app shares location data with third parties, and you’ll have more awareness of the options whether or not to grant access.
Another aspect of Android 14’s digital security includes the most important information: your device’s personal unlock codes (PIN). Android 14 increases PIN protection by requiring the user to choose a six-digit PIN. Once you enter the correct PIN of 6 or more digits, the device will unlock itself without the need for confirmation via transmission.
