Android 14 is available starting today, let’s find out all the news

Android 14 And available Starting today on models of the Google Pixel line and arriving later this year on Samsung Galaxy, iQOO, Nothing, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Sony, Tecno, vivo and Xiaomi devices. Well, what is it? heresy From the operating system?

With Android 14, you can easily customize your wallpaper and choose what you want to see on top. You can also set custom lock screen shortcuts, such as a QR reader or the Google Home app, for quick, one-touch access to your most frequently used commands, right from the lock screen.

You can also choose from many new lock screen templates designed with fonts, widgets, colors, and layouts that suit your style. These options also use artificial intelligence to adapt the screen to context. For example, if the weather changes suddenly, the weather widget on the lock screen will become more visible.

Android 14 also gives you the opportunity to show your creative and artistic side, without having to know how to draw. Debuting on the Pixel 8/8 Pro, Geneative AI Wallpapers uses AI-generated image and text publishing patterns to help you create wallpapers that reflect your vision.