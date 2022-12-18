December 18, 2022

An image from NASA's Webb Telescope reveals early star formation in a "rare" discovery.

December 18, 2022

James Webb Space Telescope The team announced Thursday that scientists have detected dozens of jets and outflows from young stars previously hidden by clouds of dust in one of the first iconic images of the $10 billion observatory.

NASA said in a statement that the “rare” discovery — including an article published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society this month — marked the beginning of a new era of investigation of star formation, as well as how stars radiate. nearby massive stars. It can affect the evolution of the planets.

Cosmic slopes of the Carina NebulaWithin the star cluster NGC 3324, seen at a new wavelength using the capabilities of the Webb telescope, allows researchers to track the motion of other features previously captured by the Hubble Space Telescope.

By analyzing data from a specific wavelength of infrared light, astronomers have discovered twenty previously unknown explosions of very young stars revealed by molecular hydrogen.

Stunning NASA images reveal the surface of IO, which is associated with the volcano

Dozens of previously hidden jets and outflows from young stars have been revealed in this new image of the cosmic descent from the Near Infrared Camera of NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (NIRCam). This image separates several wavelengths of light from the first image revealed on July 12, 2022, which highlights molecular hydrogen, a vital ingredient for star formation. The insets on the right side highlight three regions of cosmic ramps with particularly energetic outflows of molecular hydrogen. In this image, the red, green, and blue colors of Webb’s NIRCam data are mapped to 4.7, 4.44, and 1.87 μm (filters F470N, F444W, and F187N, respectively).
Molecular hydrogen is a vital ingredient in star formation and a good way to track the early stages of this process.

“As young stars collect material from the gas and dust around them, most of them also eject some of this material from their polar regions in jets and outflows. These jets then act like snow plows, sweeping away the environment around them. The sweep of molecular hydrogen is up and energized,” NASA explained. These planes are in Web Notes.

Things have been discovered: including “mini-fountains” and “a strange giant stretching light years away from star formation”.

Image of the cosmic reef, a region at the edge of a gas giant cavity within NGC 3324, taken by the Near Infrared Webcam (NIRCam), with compass arrows, scale bar, and color key for reference. The north and east compass arrow shows the image’s direction in the sky. Note that the ratio of north to east in the sky (viewed from below) is reversed from the directional arrows on the Earth map (viewed from above). The scale bar is indicated in light years, which is the distance light travels in one Earth year. It takes two years for the light to travel a distance equal to the length of the tape. A light year is 5.88 trillion miles or 9.46 trillion km. This image shows the near infrared wavelengths translated into the colors of visible light. The colored legend shows the NIRCam filters used during light collection. The color of each filter name is the color of the visible light used to represent the infrared light passing through that filter. Webb’s NIRCam was built by a team from the University of Arizona and Lockheed Martin’s Advanced Technology Center.
An official said the Russian space capsule is likely leaking due to micrometer travel

Previous observations of jets and outflows have mainly involved vicinity and more complex objects that can already be detected at Hubble wavelengths.

The agency noted, “Webb’s unparalleled sensitivity allows you to observe even the most remote regions, while the infrared probes refine even the smallest phases of dust samples. Together, this provides astronomers with unprecedented insight into environments similar to the birthplace of our solar system.” “”.

What looks a lot like the Rocky Mountains on a moonlit evening is actually the edge of the nearby young star-forming region NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula. Taken in infrared light from the Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam) on NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, this image reveals previously obscured regions of star birth.

Many of these protostars are destined to become low-mass stars, like the Sun.

This is the period of star formationNASA added that it’s especially hard to catch because it’s relatively ephemeral.

Webb’s observations are also helping astronomers shed light on how active star-forming regions are.

By comparing the location of previously known jets in this region with Hubble data from 16 years ago, scientists were able to track the speed and direction in which the jets were moving.

