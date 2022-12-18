An image from NASA’s Webb Telescope reveals early star formation in a “rare” discovery.

James Webb Space Telescope The team announced Thursday that scientists have detected dozens of jets and outflows from young stars previously hidden by clouds of dust in one of the first iconic images of the $10 billion observatory.

NASA said in a statement that the “rare” discovery — including an article published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society this month — marked the beginning of a new era of investigation of star formation, as well as how stars radiate. nearby massive stars. It can affect the evolution of the planets.

Cosmic slopes of the Carina NebulaWithin the star cluster NGC 3324, seen at a new wavelength using the capabilities of the Webb telescope, allows researchers to track the motion of other features previously captured by the Hubble Space Telescope.

By analyzing data from a specific wavelength of infrared light, astronomers have discovered twenty previously unknown explosions of very young stars revealed by molecular hydrogen.

Molecular hydrogen is a vital ingredient in star formation and a good way to track the early stages of this process.

“As young stars collect material from the gas and dust around them, most of them also eject some of this material from their polar regions in jets and outflows. These jets then act like snow plows, sweeping away the environment around them. The sweep of molecular hydrogen is up and energized,” NASA explained. These planes are in Web Notes.

Things have been discovered: including “mini-fountains” and “a strange giant stretching light years away from star formation”.

Previous observations of jets and outflows have mainly involved vicinity and more complex objects that can already be detected at Hubble wavelengths.

The agency noted, “Webb’s unparalleled sensitivity allows you to observe even the most remote regions, while the infrared probes refine even the smallest phases of dust samples. Together, this provides astronomers with unprecedented insight into environments similar to the birthplace of our solar system.” “”.

Many of these protostars are destined to become low-mass stars, like the Sun.

This is the period of star formationNASA added that it’s especially hard to catch because it’s relatively ephemeral.

Webb’s observations are also helping astronomers shed light on how active star-forming regions are.

By comparing the location of previously known jets in this region with Hubble data from 16 years ago, scientists were able to track the speed and direction in which the jets were moving.