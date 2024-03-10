Among the studio guests is former student Mio

Lots of surprises and developments in the new episode of Amici 23.

The wait is finally over! todaySunday, March 10, 2024, on Channel 5 you will go A new, unmissable episode of Amici is on air. within Exceptional guests Dancer in the studio Mattia Zenzolacurrently In the cast of the musical Mare FuoriAnd the former student Miowhich He will present his new single Posatenebre.

Scenes of the new episode of Amici 23

There is so little time left New episode of Amici 23which will go It is broadcast today on Canale 5. according to PreviewsThere will be Two takedowns And the Evening class training. the The school students will be divided into three teams Consecutive captain before Rudy Zerbe, Alessandra Celentano, Lorella Cuccarini, Emanuele Lo, Anna Bettinelli, and Raymondo Todaro. the Artistic direction This year will also be commissioned for Stefan Jarni.

There will be no shortage of Singing and dancing challenges. The songwriter will take care of judging the singers DiodesWhile they will evaluate the dancers' performance Clidi H Nancy Bertie. Maria De Filippi I will call Baby Visicchio To judge Improvised singing competition H Garrison Rochelle the Improvisation competition. Finally, space for Oreo and Tim test.

Courtesy of Giordana Angie to Martina Giovannini

We remind you that at the present time, Children admitted to the Amici 23 evening I am: Holden, Betty, Meda, Martina Giovannini, Dustin Taylor, Marisol Castellanos, Gaia Di Martino, Lucia Ferrari, Sofia Canetti and Nicholas Borgoni. Who among Sarah Toscano, Lil Julie, Kia, Nahazi, Elle, Cuomo and Giovanni will be able to win the famous golden jersey?

