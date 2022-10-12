October 12, 2022

Amici 22, challenger Claudia Pentrovato is a girlfriend of a talented ex-dancer who is lovable: this is it

October 12, 2022

we knew Claudia Petrovato during finale episode From Maria de Filippi’s friends.

The dancer collided, in defiance of her will Raimundo Todarowith Gianmarco Petrellilater judged by an outside judge Gabriel Rossi. After 3 shows each, he was the winner Gianmarco Who was able to get the shirt back and back to its place.

but nevertheless Claudia lost the challenge, Raymond He decided to give her a chance though. In fact, the dancer will be able to stay at home for a week, for a possible replacement should be concerned Asia Begolin.

but talent Claudia Petrovato It wasn’t the only thing that caught the public’s attention. Indeed, many have noted certain details related to the girl’s private sphere. The latter is actually a lovable dancer girlfriend from the 21st edition of Talent: Samuel Barbeta.

As is known, the former dancer was one of the most loved and appreciated faces on the show, not only for his immense talent, but also for his modest and very reserved personality. Student of teacher Veronica Piparini, the dancer has repeatedly demonstrated his skills in choreography and interpretation but also in choreography from scratch. inside a school friends and then, Samuel He was very attached to him Julia Stabil Then the winner of the edition. From that moment on, their friendship never ended, and it continues to thrive until today. Currently Samuel He teaches in different schools as a hip-hop dance and choreography teacher.

And as we all know by now, he is romantically linked to Claudia. The two actually met several years ago because they are part of the same company that deals with dance and art, Arketype Performers.

So what will happen during the next episode of friends? you will succeed, Claudia To get the merchant?

