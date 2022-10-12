October 13, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

"Striscia la Notizia" hands over the golden tapir to Francesco Totti

“Striscia la Notizia” hands over the golden tapir to Francesco Totti

Lorelei Reese October 13, 2022 1 min read

Don’t tell Ilary or else it makes this go away too

…”,

Valerio Staveli

From “

stripping news

” teases

Francesco Totti

and give him

golden tapir

. The satirical news reporter points to the story of the Rolex soccer player who could have been stolen by Hilary Blasey, whom he separated after twenty years of love and three children. “

She is from Magica, but Elari did magic

– Ironically –

who made her watches disappear

“.

The reporter then asks Totti if he is more disturbed by the harassment of the Lazio people or by the social posts of the mother of his children. “

I don’t look at anything, neither this nor that

– Answers the former captain –

I’m above the parts

“.

In the meantime, the former spouses will have to appear before A

civil judge

The

October 14

On the occasion of the first hearing that will start in

Separation procedures

. In addition to the Rolexes Tutti watches, which Ilary allegedly made disappear from their safe deposit box, there would also be the famous luxury shoes and bags that Francesco had in turn “stolen” from the host’s cabin.

luxury items

That they stole each other and now they want to come back.

See also  Weekend events of June 24-26 in Brescia and its province: what to do on Saturday and Sunday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Amici 22, challenger Claudia Pentrovato is a girlfriend of a talented ex-dancer who is lovable: this is it

October 12, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

One Piece 1063: Class Advancement

October 12, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Ray 2 “stealing” the competition

October 12, 2022 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

4 min read

Conquered China with Russia. Biden’s New National Security Strategy

October 13, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

New Opening in Milan: Pacifik Poke – Newsfood – Nutriment and Nutrimente

October 13, 2022 Karen Hines
1 min read

“Striscia la Notizia” hands over the golden tapir to Francesco Totti

October 13, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Psychosis breaks out, experts explain how to recognize it and what to do if you are bitten »ILMETEO.it

October 13, 2022 Karen Hines