April 12, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Amadeus Ray case, Sabrina Verrelli shocked to say goodbye: 'It's disgusting'

Amadeus Ray case, Sabrina Verrelli shocked to say goodbye: 'It's disgusting'

Lorelei Reese April 12, 2024 3 min read

The actress is making her voice heard on social media with a toxic post against those attacking Rai. Looks like the Sanremo host is leaving. Journalists protest in chorus.

Tommaso Pietrangelo

journalist

Writer, journalist, singer and songwriter. He graduated in foreign literature and is passionate about cinema, poetry and Shakespeare. He writes songs and loves cats.

He comes in with his legs straight too Sabrina Virilli, in the Amadeus controversy. Because the Romanian actress made her voice heard this morning on social media Toxic story about (possible) The broadcaster's farewell to Al-Rai. Didn't digest it Courier attacksapparently, directed in a veiled way against Mogul, Bovia E Benno education. Here is what he wrote All the details From the story.

Sabrina Verrelli rush

“Since I don't know these people Personally,” the actress began on her social media page, “but I know who they are and they are definitely professionals who have been doing their job for years. “The way people shame themselves disgusts me.”. But it doesn't stop there, Sabrina. He added: “Superficiality, these days where People are used like candy wrappers “It disgusts me.”

Briefly, He doesn't tell them Sure, Verrelli. Even if it's not very clear, in his impromptu outburst, who is really angry and who is he defending. Why was there talk of CsRare (and now everywhere) of the pressure that Mother Ray puts on Amadeus: Imposition of the Mongols As technical director of Sanremo, Povia asked (near the league) in the team of competing singers, demanding inclusion Hi Porcelli (Fratelli d'Italia region) in some way as a guest.” Which is why, Fiorello jokes, he may have chosen the host Do not renew the contract Which links him until the summer with Viale Mazzini.

Rai journalists attack the administration (and the government)

while, Arises strong Controversy among opinion journalists. The Union of Rai Journalists (USiGRai) issued a press release which was also read by several journalists from Tg1, Tg2 and Tg3 today. We read “Amadeus' Possible Farewell” “It will likely be another blow for Ray. A loss can have serious repercussions on valuations as well On the company's accounts. A possible move to a competing network, unfortunately not the first, which cannot help but worry, Relative to the top of the head (Announcement by the General Directorate) Those who held public office with military hands. If there is no direct responsibility for Fabio Fazio for this summit (even if nothing was done to retain him), then in this case many sources confirm that the artist's choice to leave Rai was not dictated by economic reasons, but by “Disappointment at the impossibility of creating it.”.

USiGRaiIn reality, He really made his voice heard two days ago, at a time when Ray's supervisory committee gave the green light to the equal conditions rule. Then the journalists protested for “Government loudspeaker”. Now the Amadeus can does nothing but thicken the clouds above the (already very black) sky. public service.

You may also be interested


See also  110 million doses have been donated, and the Green Corridor is needed in New York

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

“Amadeus away tomorrow”, Dagospia's indiscretions on Fiorello sul Novi: the effect of the series? The showman answers on social media

April 12, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Seraphina Affleck changes her identity: “Where am I?”

April 11, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Fedez to Belfi, Celentano's social courtesies arrive: “A kiss to…”

April 11, 2024 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

3 min read

Amadeus Ray case, Sabrina Verrelli shocked to say goodbye: 'It's disgusting'

April 12, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Traces of an 'ancient alien world' have been discovered beneath Earth's mantle: the astonishing discovery

April 12, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Napoli Frosinone, a possible surprise move: the idea of ​​a calzone

April 12, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Wasp alarm: 3 mistakes not to make at home and 3 natural ways to ward them off at no cost

April 12, 2024 Gerald Bax