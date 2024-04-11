April 12, 2024

“Amadeus away tomorrow”, Dagospia's indiscretions on Fiorello sul Novi: the effect of the series? The showman answers on social media

Lorelei Reese April 12, 2024 2 min read

An overwhelming effect can be created as Amadeus transitions from Ray to Discovery. As for the train conductor's exit from Viale Mazzini, it will now take a few hours, he said Dagospia. Roberto D'Agostino's website claims that Amadeus' lawyers will hold a meeting with Rai's senior management tomorrow to close the host's contract “permanently.” As he had already expected TV Blog, Amadeus had finalized the deal with Warner Bros. to move to Discovery's Nine Channel. In search of new projects, and with as much freedom as the cumbersome bureaucratic machine of state television could guarantee, Amadeus Sol Novi would become responsible for the network's entire entertainment offering.

Amadeus with Fazio, Cruza… and Fiorello

But the news will not stop at Amadeus' farewell from Rai. Dagoreport points to the end of next summer as the crucial date for the start of another exciting post-Amadeus transfer, that of Fiorello. According to Dagospia, the showman can follow his partner and old friend to also find a space in the Discovery house. At that point Fiorello will join Fabio Fazio already stable with Che tempo che fa, as well as Maurizio Crozza with his show.

Fiorello's denial

Fiorello had already tried to have his say in the increasingly persistent rumors that Amadeus was leaving Ray. Only today on “VivaRai2” he tried to keep a safe distance from the rumors surrounding him: “But if Amadeus leaves, will Fiorello leave too? But we don't do everything together, so I can't afford La Nove: they will take Amadeus, but not me.” However, Dagospia's background reignited the rumours, which quickly spread on social media. Fiorello himself was unable to avoid them. In X The review man denied this in his own way: “Once again ??? but do you want to finish it ?? I will go to Reich!”

